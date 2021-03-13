Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 324,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $264.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $264.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.