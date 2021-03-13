Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $7.34 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 255,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. 70,111,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,623,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

