Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.88. The stock had a trading volume of 282,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,879. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

