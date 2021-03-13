Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

