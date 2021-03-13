RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of RenaissanceRe worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 108.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 27,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,556,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE:RNR opened at $163.15 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.