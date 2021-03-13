Renasant Bank Invests $1.16 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Renasant Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

VZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,002,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,067,203. The stock has a market cap of $230.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

