Renasant Bank Invests $4.87 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,379. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.