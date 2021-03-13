renBTC Price Hits $61,130.45 on Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $785.35 million and approximately $615,377.00 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $61,130.45 or 0.99633991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.46 or 0.00445706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00061555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00090407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.14 or 0.00515258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 12,847 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

