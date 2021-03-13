REPO (REPO) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One REPO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $227,961.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.41 or 0.00446604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00061596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00050993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00089821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00068304 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00516148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011466 BTC.

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

