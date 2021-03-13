Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $96.18 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.