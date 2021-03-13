Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 0.6% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $17,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.12.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

