Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 11th (BCE, BMTC, DKS, GRBK, HRB, KDP, NUVCF, PLMR, REZI, TGODF)

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bell, which is wholly owned by BCE, is facing challenges in its core business as the pandemic continues to affect consumer and commercial activity. These include a decline in wireless product sales and roaming volumes, media advertising demand and business customer spending. Its local lines for traditional telephony service are also seeing a decline among large customers. Moreover, the company’s huge debts are worrisome. It is reeling under pressure to meet its financial obligations. The successful implementation of BCE’s goals is the most critical factor in determining its profitability. The execution requires enhanced employee skills and more capital investments, which puts pressure on margins. However, investments for network coverage, lucrative data plans and the launch of new handsets are likely to drive its subscriber base.”

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months on solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. However, COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, remain woes. These costs partly offset gross margin growth in the fiscal fourth quarter, which included $23 million of COVID-related costs. Moreover, management envisions COVID-related costs to the tune of $30 million for the first half of fiscal 2021. Nevertheless, favorable customer demand, a solid product portfolio, strength in the online platform and enhanced omni-channel capabilities are key drivers. The company notes that the strong momentum in core categories has continued in fiscal 2021.Also, its store expansion initiatives bode well.”

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Palomer have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, renewals of existing policies bode well for the company. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. High return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Based on operational excellence, Palomar affirmed adjusted net income between $62 million and $67 million for 2021.However, its exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Yet, it strives to protect earnings and balance sheet with reinsurance program. Also, high costs can strain margin expansion.”

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

