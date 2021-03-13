Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 12th (ALTG, BC, BLDP, BOSSY, CHGCY, COR, ERII, GAU, ICHBF, IDEXY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 12th:

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $122.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.50.

Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research to an outperform rating. Barrington Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). Redburn Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $18.30 target price on the stock.

