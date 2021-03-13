ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ResMed were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 20.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,048 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RMD traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.74. 1,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,775. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.48 and a 200 day moving average of $196.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.