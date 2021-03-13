Reviewing Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) & WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WhiteHorse Finance and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 4 0 2.67 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential downside of 18.78%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 27.50% 9.08% 4.66% Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 4.83 $30.84 million $1.52 10.37 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Risk and Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of large cap companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and the Lipper Closed-End Income and Preferred Stock Funds Average. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. was formed on March 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.