Reviewing Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) & Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Hang Seng Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $31.91 billion 1.97 $4.19 billion $1.98 11.06 Hang Seng Bank $6.85 billion 5.48 $3.17 billion $1.64 11.97

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Seng Bank. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hang Seng Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Hang Seng Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Hang Seng Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hang Seng Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hang Seng Bank pays out 82.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group beats Hang Seng Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. The company's Institutional division offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. It serves governments, and global institutional and corporate customers. The company's New Zealand division provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for medium to large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Its Pacific division offers various products and services that include retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. This division serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, money market, structured, derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers trustee, nominee, fund management, stock broking, and property management services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 290 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River delta, the Yangtze River delta, the Bohai Rim region, and Midwest China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

