Reviewing Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) & Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Las Vegas Sands and Great Eagle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 7 12 0 2.63 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus target price of $56.44, suggesting a potential downside of 9.62%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands -12.67% -12.97% -3.03% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Great Eagle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $13.74 billion 3.47 $2.70 billion $3.26 19.16 Great Eagle $1.18 billion 2.07 -$43.10 million N/A N/A

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Risk and Volatility

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Great Eagle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.