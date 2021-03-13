Reviewing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.47 -$8.04 million N/A N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 7.33 $4.49 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Bridge Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -5.20% N/A -0.67% Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.08% 13.48% 7.71%

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

