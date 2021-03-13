Reviewing MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) & GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre -0.12% -0.22% -0.08% GreenSky 0.72% -15.29% 2.19%

80.6% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MercadoLibre and GreenSky’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $2.30 billion 33.67 -$172.00 million ($1.68) -922.71 GreenSky $529.65 million 2.44 $31.98 million $0.57 12.39

GreenSky has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MercadoLibre. MercadoLibre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MercadoLibre and GreenSky, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 3 14 0 2.82 GreenSky 4 5 0 0 1.56

MercadoLibre presently has a consensus target price of $1,642.82, suggesting a potential upside of 5.98%. GreenSky has a consensus target price of $4.08, suggesting a potential downside of 42.20%. Given MercadoLibre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than GreenSky.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale. The company also offers MercadoFondo, an asset management product; and MercadoCredito, a lending solution. In addition, it provides MercadoEnvios logistics solution, which offers its platform technological and operational integration services with third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and real estate and services outside the Marketplace platform. Additionally, it offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing solutions. The company also provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

