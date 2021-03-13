REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REVV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $77.39 million and approximately $28.88 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00446850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00060876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00081953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.53 or 0.00511401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011923 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

