RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Position Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of RH worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in RH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in RH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.19.

Shares of RH stock opened at $471.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $524.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.54.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

