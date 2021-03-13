Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,399 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Silicon Laboratories worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 494.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.