Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 24,851 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of TCF Financial worth $15,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,716. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $49.17 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

