Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,089 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Crown worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Crown by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Crown by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

CCK stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

