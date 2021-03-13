Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,630 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of NeoGenomics worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,640.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,031,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

