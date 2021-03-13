Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,207 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Glacier Bancorp worth $14,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $66.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

