Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Science Applications International worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.79.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

