Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of EastGroup Properties worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

