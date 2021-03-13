Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Avalara worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,597,000 after buying an additional 375,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,992,000 after buying an additional 131,272 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,885,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,366 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $146.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -229.19 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,101,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $588,411.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,640.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,031 shares of company stock worth $15,660,863 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

