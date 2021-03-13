Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,197 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of MSA Safety worth $15,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 60.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,432.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $548,660.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,465. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

