Rhumbline Advisers Buys 16,389 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of ON Semiconductor worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

