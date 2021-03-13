Rhumbline Advisers Buys 28,499 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Harley-Davidson worth $15,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 88.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

HOG stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

