Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,148 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of Maximus worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Maximus by 46.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Maximus by 163.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $87.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

