Rhumbline Advisers Buys 658 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Landstar System worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 40.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Landstar System by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $164.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.24. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.85.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

