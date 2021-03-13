Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,790 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $97.91.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

