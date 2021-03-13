Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,686 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,103,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $59.06 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $59.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

