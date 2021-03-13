Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Robert Half International worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

