Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of IDACORP worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1,695.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 933.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

