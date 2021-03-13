Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after acquiring an additional 837,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326,323 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,333,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.84.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.