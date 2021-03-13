Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.67 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO opened at $141.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $141.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

