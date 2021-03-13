Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.81 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Curtiss-Wright worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,558 shares of company stock valued at $976,920 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CW stock opened at $123.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $107.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

