Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.99 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Polaris worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $137.10 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $137.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 415.45 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average is $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,664 shares of company stock valued at $17,507,015 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

