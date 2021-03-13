Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.43 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,322.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

NYSE:FRT opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

