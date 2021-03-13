Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.10 Million Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,035 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Plug Power worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after buying an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after buying an additional 183,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after buying an additional 1,295,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after buying an additional 1,275,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -143.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

