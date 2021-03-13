Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.12 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,947 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in VMware were worth $16,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VMware by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VMware by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $148.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

