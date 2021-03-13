Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.38 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 73,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $68.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

