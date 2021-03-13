Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.74 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $44.76 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

