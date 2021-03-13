Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.15 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $17,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 346,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

