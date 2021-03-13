Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.90 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 46,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,295 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

