Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.90 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 46,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BMRN stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,295 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
See Also: What is a recession?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.