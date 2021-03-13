Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.76 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

